10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.23). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Shares of TXG traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.47. 30,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -137.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $2,369,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,587. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,655,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

