12,049 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 63,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

