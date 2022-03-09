14,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.