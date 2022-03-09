150,000 Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 872,590 shares of company stock valued at $23,498,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

