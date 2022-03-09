16,603 Shares in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CarLotz by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 94,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CarLotz by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. CarLotz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.