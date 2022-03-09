$184.34 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will report $184.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.68 million to $188.60 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $73.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $625.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.33 million to $629.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

SFT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,077. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $10.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 366,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 91.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 519,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 472,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.