$187.38 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will post $187.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.85 million to $205.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $111.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $915.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 197,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 865,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,073. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

