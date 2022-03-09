18,823 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

