2,315 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

