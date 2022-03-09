24,850 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

NYSE IQV opened at $210.56 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.