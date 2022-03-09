2,833 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 42,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.18.

CAT traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.42. 204,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

