$297.75 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to report sales of $297.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.50 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $236.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after acquiring an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

