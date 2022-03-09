29,838 Shares in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 484.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.45. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $154.40 and a 12-month high of $199.65.
