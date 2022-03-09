30429 (TNT.TO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.
30429 has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.
