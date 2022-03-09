31,639 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 947,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 341.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

