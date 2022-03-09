$35.75 Million in Sales Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will report $35.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.29 million to $36.20 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $32.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $172.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $175.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $343.71 million, with estimates ranging from $296.67 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schrödinger.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 46.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 99.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,755. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

