3,619 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.68 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

