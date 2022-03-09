$4.89 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $20.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 9,596,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.00. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

