$41.20 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.69 million to $42.58 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $31.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $175.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $184.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

PLYM opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

