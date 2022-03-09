$436.72 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will announce $436.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.80 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $296.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,246. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

