$443.96 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will post $443.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.26 million. Gentex reported sales of $483.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 97,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gentex by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 664,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 160,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Gentex by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.