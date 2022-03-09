$5.31 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will report $5.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.41 and the lowest is $5.25. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $19.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $21.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.34 to $21.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

