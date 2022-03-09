$5.66 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to post $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.82. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $22.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.26 to $26.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.48 to $26.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

PXD traded down $6.50 on Wednesday, hitting $230.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

