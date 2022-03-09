$57.30 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to post $57.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $39.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $283.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $326.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $467.01 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $698.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

