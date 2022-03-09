6,500 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

