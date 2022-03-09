$721.71 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $721.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $743.90 million. Viasat reported sales of $595.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 177.17 and a beta of 1.08. Viasat has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 4,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 257,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 251,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

