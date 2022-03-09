$8.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will announce $8.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.70 billion and the lowest is $8.65 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $35.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.31 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ARW opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 212,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

