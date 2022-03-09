$90.45 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $90.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $92.50 million. Skillz posted sales of $83.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $400.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.97 million to $401.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $467.65 million, with estimates ranging from $456.55 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after buying an additional 366,338 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after buying an additional 471,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 11,172,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,420,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. Skillz has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

