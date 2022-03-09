AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Insider Acquires £19,999.19 in Stock

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) insider James Routh purchased 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 977 ($12.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.19 ($26,204.39).

Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,491.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,698.37. AB Dynamics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 920 ($12.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £244.35 million and a P/E ratio of 80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABDP. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,280 ($29.87) to GBX 1,850 ($24.24) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.38) price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

