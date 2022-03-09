ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in ABB were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ABB by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,772,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,531,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ABB stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

