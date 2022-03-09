Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. 6,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.