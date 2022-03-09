Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acerinox from €16.30 ($17.72) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.25 ($22.01) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 3,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

