Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of ACOR stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.36.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Acorda Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.
