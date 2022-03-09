Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,010 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.10. 38,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.21. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.80 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,625 shares of company stock worth $41,588,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.