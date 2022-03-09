Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,555 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

NYSE UPS traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.96. 16,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average is $203.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

