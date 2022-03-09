Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,511,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

