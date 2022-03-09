Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCID. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up 0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 24.81. 142,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,917,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.60.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.