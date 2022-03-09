AcuityAds (AT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcuityAds to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$3.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.16. The company has a market cap of C$195.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.64. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$2.94 and a 52-week high of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Tal Hayek bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

