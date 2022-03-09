Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Trading Up 0.2%

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.62 and last traded at $36.32. Approximately 12,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

