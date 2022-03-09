AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

