Addenda Capital Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $380.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

