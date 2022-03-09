Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Adecoagro stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

