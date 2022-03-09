adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €290.00 ($315.22) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($369.57) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €318.29 ($345.96).

Shares of adidas stock traded up €8.04 ($8.74) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €184.94 ($201.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,937,346 shares. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €237.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €263.91.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

