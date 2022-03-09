Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.05. 102,212,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,875,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

