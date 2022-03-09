Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of AGLE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,646. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.