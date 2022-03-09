Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AGLE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,646. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 121,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 50,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

