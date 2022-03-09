Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.11. Aegon shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 314,716 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Aegon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 91,434 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.