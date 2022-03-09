Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.29 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 397,636,291 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,348 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

