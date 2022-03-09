Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.120 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.20. The company had a trading volume of 72,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.54 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

