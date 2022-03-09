Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Agiliti has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $298,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agiliti by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agiliti by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

