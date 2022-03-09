Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.77 Million

Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will report sales of $579.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $604.42 million and the lowest is $555.11 million. Air Lease reported sales of $474.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 1,670,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,028. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.